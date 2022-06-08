God created the light we see by speaking it into existence because chaos reigns in darkness.
God saw that the light He made was good because it began a distinction from the darkness.
“This is the message which we have heard from Him and declare to you, that God is light and in Him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth.” (1 John 1:5-6)
Evil and sin thrive within darkness. The light of God brings righteousness and goodness.
God’s light will guide us if we allow it. Our darkness and fear will leave when God shines His light on us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Jesus came into our world to make God’s light more accessible.
In the beginning, the Word was already in existence, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. Jesus existed at the beginning with God too.
God created everything through Jesus, and nothing was created except through Jesus.
The Word gave life to everything created, and His life brought light to everyone who accepts Him.
When light shines, the darkness disappears. Jesus came to show us the way, and it is always easier to see the way when light shines on your path.
When we believe, that light shine in our hearts so we can know the glory of God that is in Jesus.
When God instructs us, it brings us satisfaction and joy. God uses us to spread the Gospel. Living this way shines a bright light into this dark world. Hold on to the Word of life, and people will draw to you.
One day, it will be too late to shine God’s light, and we need to take the time to do the tasks we were called to do because the darkness is coming. But until that day, take every opportunity to shine the light and truth of God to others.
Today decide to let your light shine for all to see!
Will you let your light shine today?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for sending Jesus to be the light of the world. He was sent to redeem all who accept Him into their heart. I am so thankful for the light within to guide me, especially in this world that is living in darkness. I want the light within me to so shine that others will see You in me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.