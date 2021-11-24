God is love no matter what

Every time we show love, we give glory to God. Every time we show what God is like, we give Him glory.
When we love, we show God’s glory.
“Therefore receive one another, just as Christ also received us, to the glory of God.” (Romans 15:7)
We need to be loving, and we need to be compassionate. God wants us to be like Him.
He wants us to develop our character. God wants us to develop His character and wants us to learn to love people the way God loves people.
There are many ways to love other people, but the best way to love other people is by accepting them and showing God’s love.
God wants us to accept everyone, no matter what.
There is a difference between acceptance and approval. While God loves and accepts us unconditionally, God does not approve of everything we do.
It should be the same for us. We can accept everyone without approving of everything they do.
Every person we encounter today take the opportunity to give God glory by loving as God loves with unconditional love.
Who do you need to accept to show God’s love in your life, even if you disapprove of what that person believes or does?
“Heavenly Father, I want to love as You love others with unconditional love. I may not like or believe as they do, but You want Your love to be the example of You. Your Word shows me how to love others as myself. Thank You for Your example of love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
