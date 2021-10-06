If we feel overwhelmed or confused about a decision we are trying to make, we are not listening to God’s voice. God is not the author of confusion.
If you are feeling confused, it is not God who is speaking in your life.
“For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14:33)
God wants you to understand what to do and then respond in obedience.
The only time we do not have peace is if God has told us to do something and we keep saying “no.” Then the pressure will build.
But there is always peace when you say “yes” to what God’s asking us to do.
The enemy wants to drive us compulsively, but God wants to draw us compassionately. The world wants to take advantage of your compulsions and use them to guide your life.
But Jesus is our Shepherd and wants to draw us toward Himself and peace.
God wants to say to us His encouragement, and if negative messages are all we ever hear from God, something is wrong in our lives.
If we feel like God has told us to do something, but we are increasingly anxious because of it, then something is not right, and we need to spend time in prayer.
What decision do you feel stressed, anxious, or worried about? Have you prayed and asked God for His input?
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for your Holy Spirit that lives in every believer. Your Spirit is there to lead us in any situation. My time with You and Your Word will teach me how to hear Your voice. I need peace in every decision I make, so I will listen and follow You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
