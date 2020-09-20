All of us share the need to feel safe. When we stop feeling safe, we stop growing. We put all our time and energy into managing the fear and protecting ourselves.
"In God is my salvation and my glory; The rock of my strength, And my refuge, is in God." (Psalm 62:7)
Ancient cities protected their people by building their cities in a place that provided natural protection, which created a refuge that kept their enemies out. The refuge was a constant presence in people's lives that created a safe atmosphere where communities could thrive.
Just as a refuge brought peace to a city, God is our refuge and brings peace to us in the middle of all the chaos happening around us.
“The LORD of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah” (Psalm 46:11)
In an ever-changing world filled with all kinds of danger, David reminds us that "God is our refuge and our strength.
God brings us peace and strengthens us, giving us the freedom to fulfill our God-given destiny rather than worry and stressing out with our safety.
We have the freedom to thrive even in a pandemic.
Finding refuge was not an overnight process. It happens day by day, searching for the perfect spot. Building a relationship with God is also a process. It happens each day as we read the Bible, we begin to develop a relationship with God, and we start to communicate with Him.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Jesus said that there would be trouble in our lives, but to be encouraged at the peace God will provide because Jesus conquered every problem we will ever face.
If we follow Him, Jesus will lead us into God's refuge, which is an intimate relationship with Him.
Are you currently feeling unsafe? Have you talked to God about it?
Take a moment right now and ask God to help you build your "refuge of peace" in the middle of dangerous circumstances.
“Heavenly Father, In You, is my salvation and my glory; The rock of my strength, And my refuge, is in You. You said that in You, I may have peace. In the world I will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, You have overcome the world. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
