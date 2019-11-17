When we consider how many promises are given in God’s word to us, to Israel, to other nations, to the Church, and to individuals, it is amazing to think that not one of them will end up forgotten or never kept.
“He is the Rock, His work is perfect; For all His ways are justice, A God of truth and without injustice; Righteous and upright is He.” (Deuteronomy 32:4)
Moses testified to the heavens and earth “He is the Rock, His works are perfect, a faithful God who does no wrong” after a hundred and twenty years of walking with God in very challenging, changing, and difficult circumstances.
“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful.” (Hebrews 10:23)
The faithlessness of God’s people, their sins, their walking astray has never changed God’s heart. God is our Rock, Who is always faithful. God was faithful to David when David fled for his life. God was faithful to the three men in the fiery furnace. God was faithful to the frightened disciples in a storm. God was faithful to the ten lepers believing God’s word that they would be healed. And God is faithful to you today.
“Therefore know that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commandments;” (Deuteronomy 7:9)
Are you at a point in your life that you need a Rock to stand on? Do you feel that no one has ever been in exactly the same circumstances as you, faced your situations, been tested like you, or had your opportunities?
What you are facing today does not take God by surprise. He knew about this day of your life, and it was written in God’s book long ago. God prepared ahead of time, and He has a plan of which you can choose to do today. Whatever you will come up against today, remember, God is faithful to all His promises. You don’t need to worry or be afraid, but you do need to trust Him.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Remember, today, that God loves you! That is the only reason, and that is enough!
Will you trust God today?
“Heavenly Father, as Your Word says, You are the Rock, Your work is perfect; For all Your ways are justice, A God of truth and without injustice; Righteous and upright are You. I will hold fast the confession of my hope without wavering, for You who promised is faithful.” I Trust in You, LORD, with all my heart, And l will not lean on my own understanding; In all my ways I acknowledge You, And You shall direct my paths.” You, Father, are my life. I live to serve You as You are my Rock. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
