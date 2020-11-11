Not only God is truth, but He is holy, and the Bible also teaches us that God is righteous. Holiness describes God's character, while righteousness and justice describe how God deals with humanity.
“For the Lord is righteous, He loves righteousness; His countenance beholds the upright. (Psalm 11:7)
The good news is God is righteous. Without being powerful, God would be unable to execute justice on this earth.
God wants, and God does the right thing in every situation. We need to thank Him for that! God’s love for the righteous never fades, and His eyes are always upon those who are moral, just, and upright.
Why should we run and hide when we have already found protection in God. When God communicates, God sees everything, and in God's righteousness, the upright will always be protected.
It is easy to fall into the trap of being self-sufficient and independent from God. God is faithful, God is righteous, and God will always protect you. Faith in God’s provision may seem naive or irresponsible, but we must remain steadfast.
When it feels like we are being swept away in a roaring ocean of waves, and we feel like we will drown, remember that God will carry us to safety.
When we feel that you can never be enough, remember that God knitted us in our mother’s womb, and with Him, we are more than enough.
When we are tempted to say, “I’m a strong, independent person. We don’t need anyone else,” remember that no matter how self-sufficient we are, we will always need the grace, strength, and hope of God.
Nothing can separate us from the love of God;
“Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:37-39)
We are all in desperate need of God. So remember to trust in God always.
“Heavenly Father, You are righteous, and I am more than a conqueror through You who loves me. Nothing can separate me from the love of You, which is in Christ Jesus, our Lord. Thank You for Jesus. In His name, Amen.”
