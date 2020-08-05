God is there one step at a time

A famous poem entitled “Foot Prints in the Sand” tells the story of a troubled Christian who, looking back on the footprints of his life, can only see one set of foot prints in the sand and begins to question why he can only see one set of prints.
He questions God and says, “You told me you would walk with me and I cannot see any of your footprints in the sand of my past.”
Then God speaks to him and says, “You don’t understand. I’ve always been with you. The most troubled times in your past show only one set of footprints, those are the times that I carried you.”
Do not misunderstand God’s faithfulness to you.
Jesus said, “I will never leave you or for sake you.” He also said, “I am a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”
The Bible talks a lot about steps; “the steps of a righteous man are ordered by the Lord,” “the Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” and “the ways of the righteous are known to the Lord.” The list goes on and on.
Sometimes in life, it seems that there is no relief in sight.
On your right there is a mighty tornado bearing down on you, on your left a hurricane is pounding the shores of your life, behind you is a raging flood that seems certain it will overtake you, and in front of you is a scorching desert that will burn the life from your lungs.
When your life seems to be in shreds, that’s when you can put all your trust in God because He will carry you. When you’re weakest, God is strong.
There is no place that is unreachable for God's mighty hand.
For the nomadic Israelites who were traveling in the dark desert night, God set a pillar of fire for light and protection.
When three young Hebrew brothers who, because of their faith, were thrown into a very large furnace, God came to their aid, insulating them from the heat of the flames and the scent of the smoke.
Just like Jonah in the belly of the whale, Daniel in the den of hungry lions, David being delivered from a lion, bear and eventually a giant sent for his destruction, God will also bring His protection, help, and encouragement to your life.
Story after story in the Bible, and also down through the years of history even to our present day, there are accounts of God's provision to those in need.
Sometimes, it feels like you’re all alone. Sometimes, it feels as if your last friend has rejected you. Sometimes, it feels as if you cannot make it one more step.
Remember that God will not allow your foot to stumble. He will not allow you to crash on the rocks of the craggy shoreline.
Look at the foot prints of your life and I am certain that you will see places where God has carried you.
