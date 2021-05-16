God is working in us

No matter what we are going to face this next week, we will not face it alone. God is with us, He is in you, and He is for you.
“Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:12-13)
God is the energy driver in our lives, and we are not just going on willpower. We are not just going on our power. God says He will give us the power we need, no matter what we are facing.
Not only is God in us, but God also is with us.
“I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you.” (John 14:18)
The Bible says God is in us, we are sheltered with Jesus, and we are sealed with the Holy Spirit. That means for the enemy to get to us, he has to get through the Trinity. That is pretty good protection and a great fear reliever.
Not only is God with us and in us, but God is also for us.
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31)
When a shepherd leads his sheep, guard dogs stay at the back, nipping at the sheep's feet to keep them moving in the right direction.
The Bible says the guard dogs in our lives are God’s goodness and mercy. God gives us the things we do not deserve that are His goodness. He does not give us the things we do deserve; that is God’s mercy.
Get up each morning and say, “God, thank You that You are going to be with me today, You are going to be in me today, and You are going to be for me today."
That is great news? God is with us, God is in us, and God is for us.
When do you doubt God’s presence? Ask God for faith to see Him at work in your life.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful You are with me and in me to lead me each day. I am never left alone without Your leading. As Your Word lives in me and is life to those who find the Word, I will walk with You knowing I am never alone. I have nothing to fear. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
