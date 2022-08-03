God makes the difference

When we face situations in life that make us feel afraid and alone, we do not need to be afraid of those situations.
It is when we begin to believe that God is always with us that makes the difference.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
We may want to run away from fearful or overwhelming situations, but we can face any situation when we begin to believe that we are not alone and that we have God with us wherever we go.
Knowing that God is with us gives us the courage to press on. It is exactly what Joshua needed when he was placed into leadership after the death of Moses. Joshua had served as an assistant, but in his new role, Joshua led the nation of Israel, conquering the land God had promised them.
God encouraged Joshua to be "strong and courageous." Joshua may have needed reassurance, as Joshua may have had doubts and lacked confidence because he followed in Moses' footsteps. He had to feel if Moses could not get to the promised land, how did God expect him to do it.
Maybe he even felt that God should have chosen someone more qualified.
God did not ignore Joshua's fears or put him down for having them. Instead, God encouraged Joshua, telling him, "… I will be with you as I was with Moses. I will not fail you nor abandon you."
“No man shall be able to stand before you all the days of your life; as I was with Moses, so I will be with you. I will not leave you nor forsake you.” (Joshua 1:5)
Joshua took the steps of faith and served as a powerful, humble leader, trusting God for His victory.
Maybe God has been asking you to take a leap of faith in your life or to serve beyond what you think you are capable. Perhaps you have come close but backed away.
God is aware of your fears and sees, knows, and wants nothing more than to give confidence, victory, and peace.
We all have situations in life when we feel afraid and alone. But, we can take courage from Joshua.
You do not have to be afraid because God is with you always.
You are not alone and have God with you wherever you go so you can face any situation today.
What fears are holding you down today?
“Heavenly Father, I will not fear as You have instructed me in Your Word. My trust is totally in You, and I will face my situations this day and in the days to come by the knowledge from You. You are always with me to lead, guide, and direct. I am not alone; therefore, I will not fear. When I have You living within me, I have nothing to fear. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
