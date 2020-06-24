Has everything that happened lately leave you wondering? Yes, it has; because what has occurred has happened to all of us. We wonder why and question God wanting an answer.
“But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.” (Genesis 50:20)
Joseph was in a similar type of situation in his life. He was sold into slavery by his brothers, guaranteed Joseph would have had his moments of doubt and despair as he was locked in a dungeon away from his family. Instead, God continually reminded Joseph that He had a bigger plan for his life!
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
God always has a bigger plan for our lives because God’s ways are higher than our ways! God’s plans are always bigger than our plans.
God used Joseph to help save a nation(s) and a people for God, the Children of Israel. Joseph would go from prisoner to prince, as he would become the second in command of all Egypt.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Sometimes we see tragedy, heartache, and suffering in our lives, not because God meant it to harm us, but because the enemy tried to attack us. Unfortunately, we all live in a world ruled by sin, and the enemy is always trying to make us doubt God. We have to have faith and believe that God will protect us and that one day what we are all going through will pale in comparison to the work God does in our hearts and the hearts and lives of others.
“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)
Take courage and know that God is working not only for our benefit, but for the benefit of many others. Seek God and draw your strength from the Living Word every day. We will find peace in God and one day we will also be able to say just like Joseph said in today’s Bible verse, “As for you (the enemy), you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are”
Remember, God has a bigger plan! Have a blessed day today. We love you, and we will be praying for you!
“Heavenly Father, You are my refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. You know the thoughts that You think toward me, thoughts of peace, not evil, to give me a future and a hope. Your ways are higher, and I trust You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
