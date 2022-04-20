Faith is built on God’s Word because it is accurate and never changes.
If our faith is built on any worldly thing that changes, one day, we will face a “faith crisis.”
“For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world – our faith” (1 John 5:4)
If faith is built on anything that changes, this kind of faith is so weak that it cannot take anything. The Bible tells us that this world and all things in it are like the grass in the field; the grass withers and blows away, but the Word of God endures forever.
Whenever we build our faith on God’s Words, our faith will be stable and not waver.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
Faith is the confidence and assurance about God in our hearts. We cannot force ourselves to have this kind of confidence; instead, it comes naturally from our hearts.
No one can squeeze any faith out of their heart, nor can they convince themselves to accept any experience beyond their understanding.
If God does not give us faith, we will never have it. If the questions in our hearts keep growing till one day we cannot convince ourselves, our faith will break down, for there is only artificial faith inside us, not the faith that comes from God.
The faith mentioned in the Bible is not the one that comes from us.
Faith comes from God.
Even though faith comes from God, we still need to ask for it with hunger in our hearts. When we do not have enough faith, we should come before God, acknowledge our weaknesses, and ask God to strengthen our faith.
God then will strengthen our faith and become our strength and help.
How do you strengthen your faith?
“Heavenly Father, faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of You. As I read and meditate Your Word daily, I will have increased faith. I will be a doer of Your Word and not a hearer only. I do not want to have any deception, so I will learn and study truth from You and Your Word. Thank You for Truth! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
