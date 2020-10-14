God rules over us all

What does it mean to be equal to someone else? We spend most of our lives comparing ourselves to others, whether in our accomplishments, our talents, or even our faults.
As Believers, we should recognize that we are all equal before God.
"As I live, says the Lord, Every knee shall bow to Me, And every tongue shall confess to God." (Romans 14:11)
Paul understood what it meant to be equal before God and incorporated it into his early church teachings. This is an important truth, but Paul unpacks it here in the middle of a lesson about judging others.
Why would Paul put these two thoughts together?
One way God's power shows itself is in how every person will bow before Him when He makes heaven and earth brand-new.
“that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth,” (Philippians 2:10)
Although we can usually think of the phrase "every knee shall bow" in our relationship with God, Paul chooses to insert this into a lesson on how we judge others.
“I have sworn by Myself; The word has gone out of My mouth in righteousness, And shall not return, That to Me every knee shall bow, Every tongue shall take an oath.” (Isaiah 45:23)
We cannot stand before God and win on our merit. We all stand equal before God, and we all have broken His covenant and His law. The grace of God through Jesus is the only way to satisfy our debt and be reconciled back to Him.
“And you, who once were alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now He has reconciled.” (Colossians 1:21)
Paul teaches that we should not pass judgment on other people because of their own convictions that tell them what to do or not do. To Paul, either action or inaction in any circumstance should be done with an eye toward God and not to others.
“He who observes the day, observes it to the Lord; and he who does not observe the day, to the Lord he does not observe it. He who eats, eats to the Lord, for he gives God thanks; and he who does not eat, to the Lord he does not eat, and gives God thanks. For none of us lives to himself, and no one dies to himself. For if we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.” (Romans 14:6-8)
If we believe an action is sinful, then we should abstain, and if we believe an action is allowed, then we are free to do it. If we are in doubt, we need to ask ourselves what Jesus would do in this circumstance. Either way, God's blessing in our lives will only be valid if we live our lives seeking God's glory and guidance.
“Heavenly Father, I will live my life seeking Your glory and guidance. I will not be the judge of others, but I will walk in and show the Love of You. The grace of You through Jesus is the only way to satisfy my own debt and be reconciled back to You. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
