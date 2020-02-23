It is so easy to feel like we do not measure up to other people. We can see the things other people are posting on Facebook or Twitter, and if we are not careful, we can start to think that our lives are not exciting, or do not matter.
The truth is that we were created for an awesome purpose. Today’s Bible verse describes what God sees when He looks at us.
“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10)
We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God has prepared before we were even born.
The word workmanship means masterpiece. God’s greatest masterpiece of creation is each of us. We are God’s greatest masterpieces.
“For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well.” (Psalm 139:13–14)
God has His plan for every child, even before they are born, not to mention afterward. That means God has a plan for your life, even before you were born.
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations.” (Jeremiah 1:5)
There is a unique, custom-designed plan that God has for those who have put their trust in Jesus. God selected you and chose you.
“that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.” (Ephesians 2:7)
That is exactly what God wants us to do. If God were to reveal to us today how much He loves us, it would overwhelm us. Just think of the love that God has for us, even though the way we all have behaved at times.
God gave us the Holy Spirit to reveal God’s kindness and goodness toward us.
When we see ourselves, we might see so many things that we need to change, but God only sees, “His masterpiece.” God looks at us and sees what we will become before we have actually become it.
We are a work in progress. It is a process that does not happen overnight. It is going to take our entire life, plus it will not be completely finished until we get to heaven. Then we will see that we are really God’s masterpiece.
God wants to use us to touch other people’s lives and to make a difference in our world. There are people around us that need to know about Jesus. God wants to use us to show them Jesus.
Choose to believe what God says about us and know that we are His masterpiece and have been created to do good things.
Will you pray and follow God’s plan for your life today?
“Heavenly Father, when I really stop and ponder that You knew me even in my mother’s womb and that You have a plan for my life, I want to know that plan as I honor You. Life consists of this day forward, as the past is gone. I pray, Father God, that You will show me what You have for me from this day forward. I have been created to do good things, and I need Your guidance. I am Your workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which You prepared beforehand that I should walk in them. I submit to Your guidance today. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.