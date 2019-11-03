Daniel, who was sent into captivity, never stopped serving God’s Kingdom; no matter what the cost would be to his own life. Because of Daniel’s dedication to God and His Kingdom, God protected Daniel in the lion’s den.
“How great are His signs, And how mighty His wonders! His kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, And His dominion is from generation to generation.” (Daniel 4:3)
The Bible shows us examples of how people have lived according to the Kingdom of God throughout the Bible. We can learn so much from studying them.
It is from Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden who God gave dominion to rule; to Abraham, whom God promised that he would be the father of nations (kingdoms) and rulers from his seed. The nation of Israel was God's and His chosen people throughout the Old Testament and had a long succession of kings, but that was just shadows of the Kingdom of God that Jesus brought to all of us.
During Jesus’ time here on earth, He preached about the Kingdom of God as being available to every one of us.
Jesus wanted us to be part of God’s Kingdom and receive everything that it offers: eternal life, healing, and deliverance from bondage.
“and saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” (Matthew 3:2)
The Kingdom of God is based on love, joy, and righteousness.
When you become born again and give your life to Jesus, you give Him permission to govern your life. Jesus then will give you instructions out of God's Word.
As you begin to follow Him, you become familiar with His voice and His leading you. As you do His will and obey His voice, you further God’s Kingdom.
“From that time Jesus began to preach and to say, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” (Matthew 4:17)
As Believers, you are an ambassador of the Kingdom of God. As such, you have the responsibility to represent God in all you say and do. You influence the lives of those around you, whether you realize it or not. For Believers, there is not an option to live in the world and in God’s Kingdom. We must live in God’s Kingdom only.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
You serve a great God, and He loves you so much that He doesn’t want you to perish. He sent His Son, Jesus, to die for your sins so that you can have everlasting life with Him. The most important way you can show that you are part of the Kingdom of God is to be bold in reaching out to the people around you.
It is our duty, not just pastors, to be soul winners.
We should not be afraid to step out of our comfort zones and share the Gospel of the Kingdom of God to anyone we come into contact. Now, that’s the choice-driven life!
Will you choose to share the Gospel of the Kingdom of God with one person today?
“Heavenly Father, Your Kingdom is everlasting! Your Kingdom is within me as I walk with You leading me by Your Holy Spirit. I have Your love, peace, and joy in me as I will use that which is in me to give to those around me. In Your Kingdom is eternal life, healing, and deliverance from bondage. As I take Your Kingdom to live within me, others will know of You, and I pray, know You, through my life serving You. No greater joy, knowing I have everlasting life with You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
