Owen Dalton Clemmer, of Pauls Valley, passed away November 1, 2019 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 61 years. Owen Dalton Clemmer was born August 27, 1958 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Mamie Lucille (Looney) Clemmer and Alfred Dalton Clemmer. He grew up near Pauls Valley in an area that …