Have you ever wondered if you are a complete person? We all have challenges in life that could make us feel incomplete, but Paul says we can be filled with all the fullness of God.
“to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” (Ephesians 3:19)
A whole person is generally satisfied with life. They feel loved and are able to love others in return. Challenges in life do not devastate them because they are able to go through them with confidence in God. They aren’t a complainer or someone who is quick to blame others.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Being a Believer does not automatically make you feel complete. Fullness only comes when we experience God’s love.
Most Believers know that God loves them, but they don’t really feel it. Only after we take an in-depth look at our lives and start dealing with events that have caused us pain in our past can we experience God’s love in a personal way.
When we feel the security of God’s love for us, we discover the joy from walking in obedience to His will.
The reason is that we know we can trust God to meet all our needs in God’s time and God’s way.
“that He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God” (Ephesians 3:16-19)
If you want wholeness in your life, the key is to genuinely experience a one-on-one relationship with God. This is only possible when you are willing to open up and let God search your heart. He will reveal what is holding you back from accepting His love.
Do you feel God’s love?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful I am strengthened with might through Your Spirit in my inner man. I desire to be so rooted and grounded in Your love that I am not easily moved by circumstances of this life. I want to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height and to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that I may be filled with all the fullness of You, Father. That is my heart's desire. I ask You to lead me in my life that is grounded in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
