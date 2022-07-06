God sees Jesus in us

God’s love for us does not depend on our actions. When God looks at us, He sees Jesus! This is the same message God wants you to receive today.
“But he who is joined to the Lord is one spirit with Him.” (1 Corinthians 6:17)
Most people believe God is ashamed of them because of their mistakes and failures. They may not have heard or may have forgotten that the payment for their sins has already been paid in full by Jesus at the cross.
When God looks at us today, He does not judge or keep track of our mistakes.
He sees us in Jesus, and He sees the blood that has been shed for us by Jesus.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
When God looks at you today, He sees Jesus. Because of this, God’s love toward you is of kindness, forgiveness, favor, and blessings.
Jesus paid a heavy price on the cross so that you can live life completely accepted and unconditionally loved by God.
Knowing and believing in God’s unconditional love will make all the difference in how you live your life.
No matter what you did yesterday or today or what you might do in the future, God loves you, forgives you, and accepts you.
Do you see other people in God’s Love, or do you judge and keep track of their mistakes?
“Heavenly Father, I know by reading Your Word that You love me unconditionally. Your love never fails, no matter what I might do. Because of that great love with which You love me, I will read and meditate on Your Word. Your promises to me are yes and amen. I will be a doer of Your Word and not a hearer only. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
