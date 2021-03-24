God sees our steps

Remember when you used to play hide and seek as a child? We had lots of places to hide in some of the houses we lived in. We knew some areas that were so good; the seeker would never find us.
“For His eyes are on the ways of man, And He sees all his steps.” (Job 34:21)
In the end, someone always seemed to find us. No matter how well we thought we hid, it never took them long to find our perfect hiding place. It seemed they must have followed us, but we know they did not. It was like they read our minds every time.
God is like that. It does not matter how hard we try; we can never hide from God. He knows our actions and our every thought.
We might think that we have the perfect hiding place. We might even think that no one will ever find out who we are or what we have done.
But God knows. We cannot hide from God.
God is not looking for the bad we have done to hit us with some tragedy.
Instead, God watches over us; guides us; directs us down paths of righteousness. God wants to build a relationship with us, but we can only do that through Jesus.
We can never accomplish the task ourselves. No matter how hard we try, we cannot make it on our own.
Only God sees our every step and knows exactly what we need.
Who is directing your steps today?
“Heavenly Father, I know You see all things. You are always there for me, to help guide my every step. I know I could never make life on my own. I am so blessed to have You leading my every step. You lead me in the perfect way and I praise You. I will listen and obey. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
