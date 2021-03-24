God sees our steps

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.