God sent his Son to redeem us

Even before the events that shaped what Christmas means today for most of us, there was a bright star that lit the dark night thousands of years ago, letting the world know that Jesus was born.
“But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.” (Galatians 4:4-5)
When Jesus was born, shepherds came to honor Him, wise men from the East brought Him gifts, and the earth rejoiced at Jesus’ birth.
These people had no idea what Jesus would accomplish, but they were right in traveling to worship Him because His birth was the most remarkable event in human history.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Wise men and women today worship Jesus. Because whoever believes in Jesus shall have everlasting life.
Jesus is the gift that keeps on giving. The Gift of Salvation is the only gift that has life-changing effects.
As we approach the holiday season again this year, we face yet another opportunity to pause in the middle of all the excitement, decorations, and the pandemic, to consider again the origin of Christmas, the One whose birth we celebrate. Do not forget the true meaning of why we celebrate during this time of year.
We celebrate the baby Jesus’ birth and trust Him as our Savior today.
Thank God for sending His Son to be born, live a perfect life, die for our sins, and rise from the dead three days later to give us eternal life through Him.
This is what Christmas is all about. Who will you share the Gift of Salvation with today?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for sending Your Son to be born, live a perfect life, die for our sins, and rise from the dead three days later to give me eternal life through Him. That light now shines in my heart! I will let the light shine so others can come to know You too. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
