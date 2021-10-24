God wants us to trust him one day at a time

He wants us to ask Him daily for what we need, not our weekly, monthly, or yearly needs.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-8)
This passage teaches us to trust God each day.
God wants us to not worry about anything and trust Him.
Why is worry such a big deal? Because when we worry, we are not trusting God. But God keeps His promises, and we can trust that God will take care of us.
Every time we feel worry trying to creep in; we need to pray. Why? Because prayer changes things. When we begin to worry, we put our trust in the worry and not in God.
“He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (Romans 8:32)
God solved our biggest problem, the sin that kept us from heaven when God sent Jesus to die for us.
If God loved us enough to send Jesus to die for us, God loves us enough to take care of all our other problems.
“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” (Matthew 6:34)
No matter what happens, we need to give thanks.
Why? Because we know that God’s going to take care of us no matter what our circumstances say. We know that God is in control, and He is going to meet all of our needs.
You know that God is going to answer our prayers and keep His promises.
God has given you a list of things to think about, things that are true, honorable, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, and worthy of praise.
We will find pure, lovely, and honorable thoughts in the Bible. Read it, study it, memorize it, and fill our minds with the Word of God.
Make today the day that you start trusting God one day at a time.
Will you start today trusting God one day at a time?
“Heavenly Father, You have given me words to live by. You have said not to worry but to keep my mind on Your provision and promises. I will read Your Word very often so that it is in my heart and in my mouth as the occasion arises. Thank You, Father, In Jesus' name, Amen.”
