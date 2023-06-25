It might feel like you are facing a blockage financially, emotionally, or relationally; trust God and keep moving forward in faith, even if you do not see a way.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
Your plan will become more understandable as you head down the path God sets.
One day we will stand before God and see the big picture. Be patient. God knows what He is doing and what is best for us, and we can trust God because He is good.
“But the path of the just is like the shining sun, That shines ever brighter unto the perfect day.” Proverbs 4:18
We may not see the end result, but God can. We must learn to trust God and head down the path God has laid for us. God will make a way when there seems to be no other way.
Even in the toughest of situations, God will find a way.
God has it all figured out. God is working on our behalf even when we cannot see it. God has a plan and purpose in whatever we are walking through.
God can make a clear pathway through any storm.
In seemingly hopeless situations where we can not see any way out, the power of God has the opportunity to shine the greatest.
In those times, we come to know that we can not depend on our abilities, on anything we have or know, but instead are reminded that we are totally and utterly reliant on God.
Will you trust the plan God has for your life today?
“Heavenly Father, I may not see the end result, but You can. I must learn to trust You and head down the path You have laid for me. You will make a way when there seems to be no other way. Even in the toughest of situations, You will find a way. What greater love than this. You are in control, and I trust in You with all my heart, and I will not lean on my own understanding. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
