It might feel like you are facing a dead-end right now financially, emotionally, or relationally; trust God and keep on moving forward in faith, even if you do not see a way. God’s plan will become more understandable as you head down the path that God sets before you.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
One day we will stand in eternity and see the big picture. Be patient. God knows what He is doing. God knows what is best for us, and we can trust God because He is good.
“But the path of the just is like the shining sun, That shines ever brighter unto the perfect day.” (Proverbs 4:18)
We may not be able to see the end result, but God can. We need to learn to trust God and head down that path God has laid out for us. God will make a way when there seems to be no other way.
Even in the toughest of situations, God will find a way.
God has it all figured out. We do not have to worry. God is working on our behalf even when we can not see it all. God has a plan and purpose in whatever we are walking through right now.
God can make a clear pathway through any storm.
In seemingly hopeless situations where we cannot see any way out, God’s power has the opportunity to shine the greatest.
In those times are when we come to know that we cannot depend on our abilities, on anything we have or know, but instead are reminded that we are totally and utterly reliant on Him. It is in those times that are the most powerful of all.
Will you trust God’s plan for your life today?
“Heavenly Father, as I have learned to trust You for the situations in my life, I know I have found that peace that only You can give. Your Word has the answer to everything I may face, and through Your Holy Spirit within me, You will lead me to my answer. You can lead me through any storm of life; Your Word in my mouth, taking that sword of faith. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
