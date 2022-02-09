When we begin to think of who God is and His character, one of the most incredible parts of God’s character is His faithfulness.
“Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)
When we understand the truth expressed in today’s Bible verse, it will become clear why we should be encouraged that God will never leave or forsake us.
God says that He will never let go or give up on us, and He will never leave us behind, abandon us, or desert us.
If this does not encourage us or give us a greater understanding of God’s faithfulness and commitment to us, then nothing will.
We can have complete confidence that God is with us and will always be with us.
“being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;” (Philippians 1:6)
When we understand that promise, we should not only be encouraged that God will never leave us or forsake us; it should give us confidence.
Salvation did not begin with our merit, and it will not end that way either.
God provided the way, and He sustains the way. God will keep us in the way. This is our confidence.
This is the promise God made when He said He Will never leave you or forsake you.
“Heavenly Father, I am so very thankful I do not have to face each day alone. I have the promise that You will never leave me nor forsake me. Your love is ever present. Your love has with it so many promises and I know You do not lie. As I read You Word more, You do reveal truth as I need to apply it all to my life. What precious and never failing love. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.