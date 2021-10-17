God’s formula for happiness is not a one-shot formula. It is something we need to follow every day of our lives: Worry about nothing, pray about everything, thank God for everything, and keep our minds on the right things.
“I will set nothing wicked before my eyes; I hate the work of those who fall away; It shall not cling to me.” (Psalm 101:3)
If we want to be happy, do not fill our minds with lies. Do not fill it with garbage.
Instead, fill our minds with things that inspire us and make us better people. Does that mean God does not want us to have fun? No, of course not.
God says it for your good because God knows what will make us happy.
One way to keep our minds on the right things is not to be critical and avoid putting people down.
Instead, think good things about other people. If we cannot think good things, do not think about them.
“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy – meditate on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
God’s formula for happiness is this: Worry about nothing, pray about everything, thank God for anything, and keep your mind on the right things.
Who is the main ingredient of God’s formula for happiness? It is Jesus.
Without Him, the happiness formula would not exist. Happiness is the result of having a right relationship with Jesus.
What do you think about the most in your spare time? The quality of your thoughts determines the quality of your life.
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful I can look to You for my complete guidance. I will worry about nothing, pray about everything, thank You for anything, and keep my mind on the right things. I will think things true, noble, just, pure, lovely, and of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy, I will meditate on these things. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.