When we were young, Christmas was all about receiving gifts, but the true meaning of Christmas is not the presents we give to one another.
"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 6:23)
The true meaning of Christmas is the gift that God gave us, His Son Jesus, which is what Christmas is all about; because of that gift, Christmas is "the most wonderful time of the year."
“Now to him who works, the wages are not counted as grace but as debt. But to him who does not work but believes on Him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is accounted for righteousness,” (Galatians 4:4–5)
Christmas promises something else that no holiday or experience can satisfy.
“For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
The first thing we need to understand about God's gift to us is that it came in a simple wrapping, in a manger found in a cave in a little-known town called Bethlehem.
Jesus was born and then placed into a manger so that we might have a home in Heaven. His birth brought us life, and He was wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger, God's greatest gift to us.
“But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
We did nothing to deserve God's gift despite who we are; God sent His Son.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
With Christmas not far away, begin to prepare your heart for the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Remember to meditate on the fact that Jesus was born so we might live.
Whatever gifts you think you are waiting for this Christmas pale compared to God's gift for you. It is better than anything this world has to offer, and it is the only gift that keeps giving: eternal life.
Have you accepted God's Gift?
“Heavenly Father, I have been drawn to the most precious gift I could ever know. The gift that will allow me to spend eternity with You, Father God, and live forever with the family that You have in heaven. All because of Jesus’ birth. If Jesus’ had not been born, I would not have eternal life with You. He took my place for sin and rebellion, but You exchanged my death in sin for eternal life with You. My Jesus, the now resurrected King of Kings. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
