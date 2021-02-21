God's goodness and mercy is watching over us

When God fills us to overflowing, we never need to fear the future. God’s goodness and mercy are with us every day. We are following the Good Shepherd, and He is out in front of us with His rod and staff, making sure we stay on course.
“Blessed are the merciful, For they shall obtain mercy.” (Matthew 5:7)
Did you know that a second had never passed in our lives when God was not watching us?
God is always paying attention to us because God created us to love us. God knows the highs and lows, the good and the bad, the ups and the downs. God knows every detail of our lives.
“The Lord preserves all who love Him, But all the wicked He will destroy.” (Psalm 145:20)
Not only does God watch over us, but he also protects us. God even sends His angels to protect us wherever we go.
“For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways.” (Psalm 91:11)
God’s protection does not mean that only good things will happen to us. Disappointment will still come our way, but God will ensure that good will come out of everything that happens to us, whether or not we can see in this lifetime how He has been working.
“The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls, And their kings shall minister to you; For in My wrath I struck you, But in My favor I have had mercy on you.” (Isaiah 60:10)
Grace is when God gives us what we do not deserve. Mercy is when God does not give us what we do deserve. For all the ways we have sinned, failed, and made mistakes, we deserve punishment.
Yet God pardons us by forgiving us through Jesus, that is mercy.
It is God’s nature to be merciful. God loves to show His mercy. God does not get bored with it. God does not get tired of it. He does not get frustrated that we keep coming back for more. God does not say, “Okay, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we will give goodness, and on Tuesday and Thursday, we will give mercy, and on Saturday and Sunday, we are on our own.”
God is with us every moment of every day.
Nobody knows what is going to happen next week, much less next year. But when we face the future, we can understand this: God will fill our lives to overflowing, and God's goodness and mercy will be with us. There is no room for fear.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s. The Lord executes righteousness And justice for all who are oppressed. He made known His ways to Moses, His acts to the children of Israel. The Lord is merciful and gracious, Slow to anger, and abounding in mercy. He will not always strive with us, Nor will He keep His anger forever. He has not dealt with us according to our sins, Nor punished us according to our iniquities. For as the heavens are high above the earth, So great is His mercy toward those who fear Him; As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us. As a father pities his children, So the Lord pities those who fear Him.” (Psalm 103:2-13)
God always shows His mercy. What will you have the courage to do for Him?
“Heavenly Father, Your mercy endureth forever. I am so thankful for Your mercy and grace. I accept Your mercy, and I will be merciful, and then I shall obtain mercy. I must be a follower of You and be merciful to those around me. You love me, and I will show Your love to others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.