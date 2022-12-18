Christmas is a celebration of God's greatest Gift to the world, and the Bible verses you are about to read do not immediately come to mind as a Christmas Day Bible verse, but take a moment and let the words sink in.
"Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!" (2 Corinthians 9:15)
Today's Bible verse reminds us what God's Gift to us on Christmas is all about and defines the result of Jesus' birth.
What was the result of Jesus' birth? In one word. Love. Think about it:
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Jesus deserved to be loved, but Jesus was rejected so that we, who deserve to be rejected, would be eternally loved by God.
He subjected Himself to His followers' unpredictable and failing love so that we would know God's faithful and unfailing love. He even experienced separation from God so that nothing could separate us from His Love.
Today, let us remind ourselves and our families that hope is only found in how much God has loved us.
It will be tempting to look for love in the gifts that we receive or in the gifts that we give, or in the people that we celebrate Christmas with, but those gifts do not compare to the Gift God gave us.
The Gift of Salvation.
Jesus is a Gift worth having. When it comes to a gift worth having, people want to know what the gift is worth.
What is the gift's value, and how can we prove the value? Often, the worth of a gift is dependent on its rarity. How available is it? How many exist? Can it be duplicated?
Jesus cannot be duplicated, He is irreplaceable, and there is no substitute or alternative.
For every person that needs salvation from sin is Jesus. Every person who needs the pain of their past erased is Jesus. For those people who need the weight of guilt lifted off their shoulders is Jesus. For those people who need the chains of bondage broken off of their lives is Jesus.
Only Jesus can step into your yesterdays and erase all the regrets. He is the only One who can set you free.
Jesus is God's Gift of salvation! He is the One Who died in our place, conquered the grave, and transformed it into the gateway to glory.
Take advantage of an opportunity to share the Good News with your friends, family, and people you do not know. Remind yourself and your family to fix your eyes on Jesus and celebrate that there is life-changing hope for everyone!
From our family to yours, we pray that you have a blessed Christmas season, and thank you for allowing us to be part of it.
Merry Christmas!
What are your Christmas traditions? Is reading the Word of God one of them on Christmas Day? If it is not, make this year the year to start a new tradition!
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for Jesus. You have shown so much Love to us by giving Your Son to take our place from eternal damnation. Knowing such love was given for even me makes me want to live all for You and share that Love with everyone I see this Christmas season. I will share the true meaning of Christmas. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
