God's list for our walk

Every year we make a Christmas list of every person we buy a gift.
Beside each name, we put a dollar amount on how much money we will spend on that gift. Then with every purchase, we draw a line through that name and check it off our list.
"I delight to do Your will, O my God, And Your law is within my heart." (Psalm 40:8)
We promise ourselves not to spend more than the limit, yet the amount we spend rarely coincides with the amount we intend to spend every year.
We should be just as concerned about "God's list" for our lives, carrying God's plan for us in our hearts and minds as we live each day, constantly making choices and decisions in light of that list.
“O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise, even with my glory.” (Psalm 108:1)
An obedient heart is a heart pliable by God's Word and is the gift God wants from us this holiday season.
Just knowing God's plan for our lives does not guarantee success, and we must do the plan, and that is where the choice to obey comes in.
A fixed heart is a heart that focuses on God and His plan for our lives.
When we choose to follow God's plan, the desires of our heart will line up in obedience to that plan.
We will find the greatest joy in our life is pleasing God because that is what we were created to do.
Today is the perfect time to stop, go back over the list, review those life lessons we have learned, and check to see where we are in our walk with God.
“Heavenly Father, I will have a heart that is fixed on You and Your Word. I know as I read, listen, and obey, I will have the greatest joy. I want my life to please You, as that is why You created me. I bring honor to You in what I say and what I do. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
