God's list is the real treasure

Every year, we make Christmas lists comprised of people for whom we are buying a gift. Beside each name, we put a dollar amount, a limit of how much money we will spend on that gift, vowing not to spend one penny more than the set limit. With every purchase, we mark the name off the list and move to the next one.
"The counsel of the Lord stands forever, The plans of His heart to all generations." (Psalm 33:11)
We carry that list everywhere we go because sometimes we find a gift during an unexpected shopping trip but mainly because we cannot afford to let it out of our sight.
We know where that Christmas list is at all times because it is our gift-giving plan for the holidays.
We should be just as concerned about "God's list" for our lives, carrying His life plan for us in our hearts and minds as we live each day, continually making choices and decisions, guarding it like the treasure map of eternity.
“O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise, even with my glory.” (Psalm 108:1)
Just knowing God's plan for our lives does not make it a success. We must first do the plan.
That is where the choice to obey God comes in. An obedient heart is a "fixed" heart that obeys God and may be the gift God wants from us this holiday season.
“I delight to do Your will, O my God, And Your law is within my heart.” (Psalm 40:8)
When we make a decision to follow God's plan for our lives, the desires of our hearts will line up in obedience to God's plan. We will find our greatest joy is pleasing God, in doing His will, because that is what we were created to do.
Thank God for the purpose that doing His will brings to our lives. Today, we choose to seek God and obey His Word.
Right now is the perfect time to stop, go back over the list, review those life lessons we have learned, checking to see where we are in our walk with God.
Right now is the perfect time to revisit the manger to celebrate the birth of Jesus by giving Him the gift of obedience.
Are you following God’s plan for your life?
“Heavenly Father, I bring my heart to You in obedience. When I ponder the manger and all that means to me, how could I not be obedient to You? You, Father, gave Jesus to a world, and the world so desperately needed Jesus. Thank You as I celebrate Jesus’ birth. In His name, Amen.”
