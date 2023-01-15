God's perfect peace

Peace is possible even in our stressful lives.
The Bible promises that God will keep those whose minds are steadfast on Him in peace because they trust in God.
Here is what it means to experience peace in any situation.
“You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You. Trust in the Lord forever, For in Yah, the Lord, is everlasting strength.” Isaiah 26:3-4
Anyone who chooses to keep their minds steadfast on God can count on experiencing perfect peace while they do so, according to today’s Bible verse.
That means we can enjoy God’s peace as long as we focus our minds beyond our circumstances on God and trust Him to help us no matter what.
“And He came and preached peace to you who were afar off and to those who were near. For through Him we both have access by one Spirit to the Father.” Ephesians 2:17-18
We can welcome God’s peace into our minds when we trust God.
Some people will chase after the peace of mind from what they achieve, such as through how much money they have or how good of a job they have.
“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation.” Ephesians 2:14
Good circumstances help us enjoy a temporary feeling of peace. However, only God can provide complete and lasting peace in our lives.
God is the only reliable source of peace, and God is willing to give us that perfect peace if we trust God to provide it.
Trusting God means being at peace with God through Jesus since Jesus made it possible for all of us to have a relationship with God.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
When we have that close relationship with God, we too can experience peace even during the most challenging of times because we know that all things work together for good to those of us who love God and are called according to His purpose.
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for the promise of perfect peace as my mind is stayed on You. I know if my mind is stayed on You, I will be saying what You say. Your Word is what I meditate on day and night. I ask for help and ways to keep this commitment of meditating on Your Word. Times are challenging, but You have my answers. You have my peace. You have my joy. I will seek You for all of my life. Thank You, Father God. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
