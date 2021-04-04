We celebrate Easter because of God’s love and God’s plan for humanity.
We celebrate Jesus risen.
We rejoice in knowing Jesus’ life gives our lives meaning, knowing that Jesus overcame death so that we will live forever with Him.
“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels, for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honor, that He, by the grace of God, might taste death for everyone. For it was fitting for Him, for whom are all things and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons to glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings.” (Hebrews 2:9-10)
Jesus suffered the penalty of death for our sins so the glory of God could be revealed in us. We read about the suffering that Jesus went through so we could have a relationship with God.
Jesus’ overcoming death is why we celebrate Easter.
Jesus overcame spiritual and physical death so that we can spend eternity with Him as well.
God ministers to others, teaching us to trust Him, revealing Himself to us, and reminding us that this world is temporary and the most important mission to us in this life is sharing the Gospel of Jesus with the world.
You are reading this devotion right now because someone took the time to share the Gospel with you that changed your life forever.
No matter what you are facing today, you can take heart knowing God overcomes and has a plan for every part of your life.
As you celebrate this Easter, do you know anyone who is hurting or that needs the Good News of the Gospel? What is one way you can reach out to that person?
“Heavenly Father, I want to share You with those around me. I know You have a plan for my life, and in this season, as we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, I want others to know Your great Love for them. Please guide me this day to someone who needs to know You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
