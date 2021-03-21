God's pottery

God sent Jeremiah to the potter’s house to learn a lesson. We can picture what Jeremiah saw there: a potter and a lump of clay – formless, gritty, ugly. We can also imagine the steps the potter took to make some pottery.
“if that nation against whom I have spoken turns from its evil, I will relent of the disaster that I thought to bring upon it. And the instant I speak concerning a nation and concerning a kingdom, to build and to plant it, if it does evil in My sight so that it does not obey My voice, then I will relent concerning the good with which I said I would benefit it.” (Jeremiah 18:8-10)
The first thing a potter does is remove the bad parts from the clay, washing it until every harmful spec is gone. Until the clay is clean, it is a waste of time.
The potter kneads, cuts, and hits the clay on the table, working it until the texture is even and all the air pockets are gone.
If bubbles are still in the clay, the pot will explode when it is fired, and any unused bits of clay must be worked out. These are not rocks or bits of sand, but part of the clay itself that has to be softened, for if any of these are left, they will show up in the final stage and ruin the pot’s appearance.
After the clay is finished preparing to be shaped, the potter places a mound of clay in the middle of the wheel. As the wheel turns, the potter applies pressure, dipping his hands in water frequently so that the clay is always moist and pliable.
Once the clay is formed, it must then be fired to be usable. Some pieces may crack or explode under the extreme heat necessary to make the clay rugged and durable. But others come out of the kiln ready to be used.
God was showing Jeremiah that He needed to mold His people and other nations.
God has the authority and the power to take something useless, full of sin, and work with it until it becomes a vessel of God.
Unlike clay, we have a choice in the matter. We can continue in our resistance toward God or turn from our evil ways and turn to God in repentance.
Every person has the choice to receive God’s Word or reject it. God is willing to mold the life offered to them. God starts by removing sin from the heart; then He begins to work out any character flaws. God applies pressure where needed, molding and shaping, and refining, with God’s perfect purpose in mind.
If a person resists the influences that God allows to come their way, they will hinder what God is trying to make of their life. Every Believer will face times in their life filled with difficulties, hard places, even tragic circumstances.
The “fire” of these circumstances is meant to stabilize them, refine their nature, and help them achieve permanence in God’s character.
Have you submitted yourself to God?
“Heavenly Father, I desire to be a vessel of honor, fit for Your use. I submit every area of my life to You, and I willingly give myself to You. Mold me and make me into that vessel that honors You as part of the nation where You have placed me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
