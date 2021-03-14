To do the greatest good and do what God has called us to do, we have to be plugged into God’s power supply. The power we need to navigate every situation is found in Jesus through prayer.
“Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession.” (Hebrews 4:14)
That same power is what we need to be joyful and fruitful in every relationship. The reason we may be fearful is that we may not be connected to Jesus, which makes us frustrated with ourselves and the people around us.
When we are doing everything on our strength, we run into problems and that is what makes us frustrated.
The good news is everything we need for life has already been given to us in Jesus. Through God’s Word, He has given us all the ability to pray and walk in that power.
“Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)
Our hearts are just as important as our hands. We were created to trust God and make Him known through all we do. We are to depend on Jesus to make God’s glory known.
What we do Monday through Saturday is to be as spiritual as what we do on Sunday mornings. We were not made to do meaningless things until Sunday rolls around. We were made to reflect the glory of God in all we do and to enjoy the presence of God as we do all things.
“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men,” (Colossians 3:23)
God is powerful, and without Jesus, we can do nothing. With Jesus, all things are possible.
God calls us to listen to His voice and obey Him. He promises rest and provision, and He will provide everything we need.
As our high priest, Jesus exists to bring us into God’s presence. As our atoning sacrifice, Jesus purifies us so we can enter into God’s presence. We must hold fast to the Gospel and draw near to God.
We now can have the confidence to enter God’s presence and ask God for help. This is because of Jesus. He provides our access to the throne of grace and from that throne of grace flows mercy and help.
Jesus can help. Jesus understands. Jesus is our Great High Priest who gives us access to God.
Some of us today may need fresh encouragement. We need the reminder our great High Priest is here for us and will provide the mercy and grace to help us in our time of need. Jesus knows how to overcome and He will show us the way.
Today, if you hear Jesus’ voice, if He shows you the way of escape, do not harden your heart against Him. Trust Him. Follow the Good Shepherd. Keep listening. Keep trusting. Keep praying.
What are you going to do? Will you listen to God or listen to the excuses of the enemy? Will you seek what God promises, or will you trade His good things for the empty lies of the world?
“Heavenly Father, I know I have a great High Priest that has passed through the heavens, and I will hold fast to my confession. I will do Your will in my life. I trust You in everything.
“Jesus is my faithful High Priest. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.