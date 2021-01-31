God's relationship with us

The Holy Spirit makes it possible for us to experience joy regardless of our circumstances. We have joy because we are saved. We have joy because of God’s plans and purposes for our lives, even when we do not understand them.
“And in that day you will ask Me nothing. Most assuredly, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you.” (John 16:23)
Jesus taught us to pray to the Father in His name. Before Jesus’ death on the cross, the disciples did not ask in Jesus’ name because He was with them. When Jesus returned to the Father and sent the Holy Spirit, they became God’s representatives on earth, just as we are His representatives.
We pray in Jesus’ name.
“Until now you have asked nothing in My name. Ask, and you will receive, that your joy may be full.” (John 16:24)
Jesus said many times whatever we ask in His name, the Father would give it to us. He repeated it here with this extra part “that your joy may be full.”
What does that mean?
It means that our relationship with God, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit would be complete.
The joy of that relationship is bigger than we can explain to someone who does not have the Holy Spirit to help them grasp it.
God allows us in on His plans. God wants us to know Him and to be glad. God wants joy to radiate from us in every area of our lives.
“No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all things that I heard from My Father I have made known to you.” (John 15:15)
God wants us to be happy. God does not want us to trudge through our lives. He made it possible for us to have joy even through the most challenging times. We have hope, and we know our future. We have God’s promises. We have a direct relationship with God.
Jesus is absolutely a reason to celebrate no matter what. When we ask of the Father in Jesus’ name, God will give it to us.
When we pray, we are not asking someone else to pray for us, and we are not waiting for a third party to tell us God’s response. We are not even asking Jesus to pray for us.
We are going directly to God and asking. God is listening because Jesus’ blood covers us. We get to enter into God’s presence anytime we want and enjoy fellowship with Him. God loves us! God loves us a lot. God wants to bless us, give us gifts, and give us what we ask for.
God has so much He wants to give us. All we have to do is ask Him. Go ahead.
What do you need from God today?
“Heavenly Father, You have said in Your Word that I am to ask You for what I need, and You would provide. As I keep Your Word in my heart and with life’s challenges, Your joy will be mine as I believe and trust in You and You alone. You are my source. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
