God's work in the harvest

We plant seeds each day. Sometimes, we are weak and get frustrated planting bad seeds, even though our good seeds that are planted far outweigh the bad seeds.
We plant good seeds when we seek God daily and walk in God’s goodness for our lives.
“In the morning sow your seed, And in the evening do not withhold your hand; For you do not know which will prosper, Either this or that, Or whether both alike will be good.” (Ecclesiastes 11:6)
We are reminded to keep planting seeds in today’s Bible verse.
The deeper the root, the deeper the healing, and the bigger the blessing that will come. We do not know what seeds will produce, and in fact, we are told they only ‘might’ produce. We do not know what soil the seed is being placed – our love for God makes us stay obedient to Him.
We might not see the results of the seeds we plant right now, but we will see the blessings of them one day. Whether here on earth or in Heaven.
We encourage you to plant seeds every day and trust God.
Wait on the Lord and see what happens and guard yourself against the enemy. The enemy tries to tell us to stop sowing and to stop trying.
Instead, we need to stand up against the enemy and sow anyway, love anyway, forgive anyway, show up anyway and dive into God’s Word anyway.
“Then she called the name of the Lord who spoke to her, You-Are-the-God-Who-Sees; for she said, “Have I also here seen Him who sees me?” (Genesis 16:13)
Even if the fruit of what we are sowing is not showing up in our lives yet, keep on sowing. Do not try to sort it out. Do not try to root it up. Do not ever stop sowing.
As the Bible implies, the seeds we plant might pay off and might produce. But God is honored and is going to bless us for sowing seeds for His Kingdom.
Trust God that the seeds will produce and never stop. Our God is a God of power and full of blessings. He sees us planting seeds. The season we are in will not be forever. Hang on; God is at work in the Harvest.
Are you planting good seeds today?
“Heavenly Father, You are the God that knows all and sees what I am planting. I want to plant seeds that glorify You. As I read Your Word, I learn what is good to plant and glorify You in my life. You are at work in the harvest. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
