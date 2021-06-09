Going to the 'post' for DDB honor

This month’s feature employee at DDB Unlimited is Jim Post.
Jim has been with DDB Unlimited for a little over 12 years. He started working the night shift in the Wynnewood location helping in production.
As the company has grown, he has seen many changes take place. Jim is now the supervisor over the wrap up department and helps to train most new hires that come through our doors.
“His experience dealing with people and knowledge of our products and industry provides a great value to our company.”
When asked how DDB has impacted his life, Jim said, “DDB has made me more God centered.”
When Jim started with the company, he says he did not expect to have such a great place to work.
Jim grew up watching his mom have a heart to help others. Helping others in need and doing the right thing is a gift that was passed along to him. He is thankful to work for a company that he sees model these same values.
“We help people in need. Hard times can come on anyone. If you see someone in need, help them,” Jim says.
Jim’s love for people shines through when you talk with him. He has compassion for those who are hurting.
When asked what he enjoys the most about his job, Jim said, “I love the people.”
“We are not just a number here, we are family. When one hurts, we all hurt. When one loses, we all lose. We pick each other up!”
When not at work, Jim enjoys cooking, reading his Bible, watching good movies and working in the yard.
“On behalf of DDB Unlimited, we would like to say thank you for all you do to make this company great!”
