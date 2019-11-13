Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a How to Build Raised Beds and Container Gardens workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Noble Research Institute Small-Scale Ag Demo Area.
There are many benefits associated with using raised beds and containers to grow specialty crops, including their ability to create a more favorable gardening experience.
This workshop will show how an elevated growing surface can be used to improve drainage. A specialty crops specialist will demonstrate different styles of raised beds and containers.
“Gardeners don’t have to be professional builders to construct raised bed and container gardens,” said Steve Upson, Noble Research Institute senior soils and crops consultant.
“Most of the work can be accomplished with hand tools and maybe a couple of power tools.”
Attendees will learn:
• The benefits of growing in raised beds and containers.
• About the various techniques, tools and materials used in raised bed and container construction.
During the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to assist with the construction of two novel raised beds and container growing structures.
Market and hobby gardeners are encouraged to attend.
Weather-appropriate outdoor attire and work gloves should be worn. Online preregistration is requested.
The fee is $25 for those who register before Monday, Nov. 18 and $35 for those who register later. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events online.
