Good-ole time at the opry

The September edition of the Pauls Valley Opry was a night of fellowship, music and just some “good-ole country music.”
The 2017 female vocalist of the year, Betty Archer, took to the stage with her rendition of the Marty Robbins hit, “Am I That Easy to Forget.” She then took the audience “to church” with Happy Goodman’s “Just Any Day Now.”
In his second appearance Maddox Ross sang his way into the hearts of the Pauls Valley Opry faithful by nailing the Jamie Johnson hit, “In Color.” He then turned to southern rock with the Marshall Tucker smash-hit, “Can’t You See.”
Donna Nowlin is a rising star and proved it by knocking it out of the park with the Patty Loveless hit, “Mr. Man in the Moon.”
This country crooner also got the audience out in the aisle with Teri Clark’s hit, “Better Things to Do.”
David Paul Nowlin is one of Oklahoma’s premier songwriters and he’s only one song away from being a nationally known songwriter. An awesome musician, singer and entertainer, he offered up his version of the George Strait classic, “Give It Away,” and the Randy Travis mega-hit, “1982.”
One of the most memorable moments of the show was when Donna and David Paul Nowlin teamed up to do a duet that David Paul had written. A beautiful love song, David Paul and Donna just lit up the night with “Two of a Kind Broken Hearts.”
Bailey Wesberry-Washburn, the little gal from Waurika, has had quite a busy life the past couple of years. She has graduated from nursing school, became a wife and now a mom.
Landon and Bailey brought little Tinley Rayann to her first show Saturday night as Bailey melted everyone’s heart with the Marina McBride hit, “A Broken Wing,” and then kicked down the doors with the Miranda Lambert song, “Gunpowder and Lead.”
As always, the Memory Makers Band added to the evening’s enjoyment with a few tunes made famous by Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, Porter Wagoner, Tanya Tucker and the Eagles – to add a little variety to the mix.
The next Pauls Valley Opry will be Saturday, October 1 when guests are April Davis, Larry Darnell, Cathy Lake, Terry Wilson, Mary McDonald, Wayne Gibbs and Jeannie Troxel.
