By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
"If only" - two words that often express a family's frustration over the tattered family relationships that can result from lack of planning by a deceased parent.
The coronavirus threat brings home the reality of unknown factors that can change the course of our lives.
It happens all the time – the outcome usually depends on the family relationships and the amount of money or land at stake.
A. What influences or creates a need for such planning? One problem is a parent's over concern about "Being Fair" or treating all equally.
Sometimes "Being Fair" means one child gets money and the other child gets land.
However, if a parent gets overly cautious, they may just freeze and do nothing – leaving the kids to figure it out or to fight it out.
B. A second source of trouble may be the parents of a blended family with children of a prior marriage. The dilemma how to split assets between the two spouse's children.
Also, what happens when the first spouse dies? How much control may the survivor have and will they favor their own children?
Often, whether they actually are unfair or not, the perception can often be that such favoritism existed. Fear of broaching a difficult situation may result in procrastination and ultimate conflict.
C. For young couples, the issue can be what happens to minor children in the event of a serious accident.
If both are killed, who will be named as guardian? If one spouse survives, what provision may be made for a child who is from a previous marriage?
What is the solution? As difficult as it may be, do not burden your family with "if only they had clarified their wishes."
That clarification can most often be accomplished via wills that define your wishes; a trust that controls your assets before and after death; or other direct non probate transfers such as the naming of beneficiaries on a Payable on Death account; on insurance policies or retirement plans; and possible use of Transfer on Death Deeds.
In each case, you can provide for the identification of who gets what, often eliminating court involvement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.