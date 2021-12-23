Imagine that you are the very first person to hear incredible, life-changing, world-shaking good news.
Who would you tell? Would you make a call, text, or post to social media? You would not be able to keep this news to yourself, and you would want to share it with as many people as possible.
"Then the angel said to them, "Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord." (Luke 2:10-11)
That is exactly what the shepherds did. They went and shared the good news with as many people as they could.
When we know Jesus as our Savior, nothing can separate us from the love of God. No matter what happens later today or tomorrow, God is still in control.
God's love has made a way for us to cast out fear and trust in Jesus.
No matter what, God is in control, and only God can cause all things to work for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose.
The next time you see an angel during this Christmas season, let it remind you of the angel's message in this Christmas devotion.
Who can you share the good news of the gospel with this Christmas?
“Heavenly Father, I give You praise for all You have provided for me. I have the security of my life in You, being guided by You, and as I hear and obey, there is no better way. Only You can give me peace in the storm, joy for sorrow, and contentment. What a blessed life! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.