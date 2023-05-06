Governor considers hundreds of bills

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Several of my bills were signed into law by the governor this week.
House Bill 2154 would expand statutory language to protect all staff and contractors working within a healthcare facility from aggravated assault and battery.
This is unfortunately a significant problem facing many of our healthcare professionals, and is one I have experienced myself during my years as a nurse practitioner. HB2154 takes effect on Nov. 1.
House Bill 2165 returns authority to municipalities to enact and enforce ordinances related to tobacco and vape products related to underage tobacco use and possession.
After HB2165 takes effect on Nov. 1, anyone under 21 who purchases or attempts to purchase tobacco must complete a tobacco education program approved by the court. Violators would be required to complete an education or tobacco use cessation program or community service as ordered by the court.
House Bill 2172 adds medical care providers to the list of persons it is a crime to threaten, intimidate or harass by sharing available personally identifiable information. However, these provisions do not apply when the incident is unrelated to the provider's professional duties.
House Bill 2175 creates a funding loan repayment plan for mental health providers.
The fund may be used to increase the number of psychiatric residencies, expand licensure cohorts to increase the number of master's level clinicians, and develop training, recruitment and supervision capacity.
HB2175 requires that the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services make every attempt to work with health care loan repayment programs operated by other states, tribal and federal agencies in order to fill the gaps in critically-needed mental health professions.
House Bill 2182, which was requested by the Deptartment of Corrections, removes language that violates HIPAA in regards to inmates' infectious disease status.
There are already statutory requirements for universal precautions when dealing with all inmates regardless of infectious disease status, which is something we do in healthcare as well.
There remains a requirement in statute that requires all funeral homes to be notified of infectious disease status. All inmates are tested for communicable diseases and positive results are reported by statute to OSDH.
As bills move across the governor's desk, conversations over education policy are continuing.
This week, the House passed the Senate's amendments to the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act. House Bill 1934 provides a tiered system of income tax credits for students enrolled in a private school and a $1,000 tax credit for homeschooled students.
The House wants to see increased funding for every public school district and pay raises for teachers signed into law this year.
However, we don't want to see legislation that clearly favors parts in urban or suburban areas of the state while our rural schools are hurting. We're still working to find common ground and settle on a plan that makes the most sense for every corner of our state.
We've also considered many bills designed to help regulate the medical marijuana industry, which is a major concern for my House District 42 constituents.
The House has passed many bills to curb illegal activity, regulate the market, address resources use by rural grows and ensure property is not owned by a straw person.
These bills will help ensure the safe, legal free market that Oklahoma voters asked for when they approved State Question 788. Oklahomans want more guardrails to ensure illegal activity is curbed, and bad actors are found.
We have more bills to consider before session wraps up at the end of May, and I'll keep you apprised of any other major legislation we're considering.
As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the state Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
