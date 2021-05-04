Grads to step up at UCO

More than 1,300 students, with some coming from Garvin County, are set to participate in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Ceremonies at Central’s Wantland Stadium are scheduled for:
• 10 a.m., Friday, May 7: College of Education and Professional Studies and College of Fine Arts and Design;
• 2 p.m., Friday, May 7: College of Business and Jackson College of Graduate Studies; and,
• 10 a.m., Saturday, May 8: College of Liberal Arts and College of Mathematics and Science.
Garvin County area students include:
• Lindsay (Graduate) – Stephanie Michelle Harrison (With Honors), MS, Forensic Science – Biology/Chemistry; and Destani Shyne Malicoat, (With Honors), MA, Psychology – Counseling.
• Lindsay (Undergraduate) Martha Grace Presley Austin, BA, English; and Maria Webb, BBA, Finance.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) Madelyn N. Caldwell, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science and BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice; and Stephen Luke Ledbetter, AAS, Contemporary Music Production.
• Stratford (Undergraduate) Jonathan Tyler Good, BFA, Art - Studio Art.
• Wynnewood (Undergraduate) Shelby R. Kile, BS, Biology
Gov. George Nigh, former UCO president and Oklahoma’s 22nd governor, will address graduates at the Friday morning ceremony, while UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar also will offer comments at each of the university’s three ceremonies.
Guests must maintain socially distanced seating in groups of four within Wantland Stadium. Masks are required for students and guests. All guests ages 3 and up are required to have a ticket.
Metal detectors will be used at the gates for all participants. Guests and students are asked to minimize the number of items carried inside. Students must wear flat-soled shoes to participate in commencement.
The ceremonies may also be viewed online at www.uco.edu, with livestreaming beginning approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony.
