Grand return for opry show

What a grand return to the Pauls Valley High School auditorium stage for the Pauls Valley Opry.
After the monthly show moved back after a time in the local junior high, the biggest crowd of 2022 enjoyed some of the best talent Oklahoma has to offer during the show on Aug. 6.
There were many first-time visitors including some nice folks from the Empire State of New York.
Michael Webb, making his second appearance at the Pauls Valley Opry, is a country crooner finding a place in our hearts, singing the George Jones classic, “The One I Loved Back Then (The Corvette Song)” and the Montgomery Gentry tune, “Lucky Man.”
Cara Belt, also making her second Pauls Valley Opry appearance, wooed the crowd with her smooth angelic voice on the Dawn Sears classic, “Sweet Memories,” followed by a moment of worship with “How Great Thou Art.”
The Hall of Fame member, affectionately known as the “Pastor of the Pauls Valley Opry,” was back on the stage.
Mike Deviney – one of the best vocalists, musicians, songwriters and entertainers anywhere – got the audience in a boot-scootin mood with the Brooks and Dunn hit, “My Next Broken Heart.” Then, he took us back to the '70s of country music with the Charlie Rich classic, “Behind Closed Doors.”
Jae L Stilwell is a legend in Oklahoma country music, the “jewel” of the McSwain Theatre and “queen of our hearts” at the Opry. She has been voted Entertainer of the Year, and she again showed how it’s done with the Shelby Lynn hit, “Lonely Weekends” and the Tammy Wynette classic, “You and Me.”
Our “Friendly Undertaker,” “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry,” Hall of Fame member and emcee, John Williams, was featured as a guest during the August edition of the Pauls Valley Opry.
John got the whole crowd to sing along with him on the Kenny Rogers classic, “Lucille” and when he cut into “Promised Land,” rocking the house.
The guests had many more selections and the Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with some tunes made famous by the Eagles, America, Gretchen Peters, Roseanne Cash, to name a few, adding variety to the show.
“We encourage you to visit and support all of our area music venues. They, just like the Pauls Valley Opry, need your love, prayers, and support. Please check their websites and/or Facebook pages and plan to attend these venues. Without you, none will survive, and that would truly be a shame.”
The next edition of the Pauls Valley Opry will be on Saturday, September 3, welcoming guests Terry Wilson, Bailey Washburn, David Paul Nowlin, Donna Nowlin, Maddox Ross and Betty Archer.
