The Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence awarded a “Virtual Vacation” grant to Janie Jones, library teacher for prekindergarten and kindergarten students at Pauls Valley schools.
Not all students are fortunate enough to have families that can afford to vacation, and during quarantine, no one could vacation.
This project gives all students the opportunities to see some of the greatest views from our grand national parks. Seeing the majestic scenery and learning about nature are known to be calming and soothing to people.
This project addresses the need for students to be able to experience places that they may not ever get the chance to visit in person.
This project could spark enough interest in a student that down the road, they may want to visit this natural phenomena in person.
