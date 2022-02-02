Grant offers up 'special' dishes

Cooking some good but healthy dishes is what a grant is all about for a group of special students in Pauls Valley.
Thanks to a grant from the PV Foundation for Academic Excellence students in the special education classroom at Pauls Valley High School are now learning about cooking.
The grant of teacher Marnie Crawford is called “The Ready, Set, Cook” curriculum.
Crawford’s students are learning different cooking methods, food safety and food nutrition.
The curriculum comes with a cookbook that includes step-by-step recipes and photographs to teach students to cook with independence and confidence, Crawford says.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to provide students with life skills that will help my students gain independence,” she said.
“Thank you Pauls Valley academic foundation.”
