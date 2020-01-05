Grant project looks at character

As educators who are around students daily, we can shape the character education of students in a positive way, says Mia Lisa Wigley of Lee Elementary.
Teaching students about character is at the very center of a project called “What a Character!”
The project from Wigley was approved for $420 in grants funds from the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence.
“This project is designed to present core values, as well as others like empathy, tolerance, courage and acceptance, in an innovative and exciting way,” Wigley said.
She says there are many different children's authors today who are incorporating these character traits and values into their books.
“This project makes these books available to students to read, then they become more exposed and accustomed to what these traits look like in daily life.
“The characters in the books are usually faced with similar difficult situations that normal students would face, and the books allow students to learn how they should correctly respond using the core values of a moral character.”
This project is also intended to allow teachers to read these novels in class and allow for an opportunity for the teacher to address character education and how the core values attribute to being an “upstanding” person in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.