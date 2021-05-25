Grant to help 4-H with courthouse look

Sponsored by the American Plant Products and Services, Inc. of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation, along with help from the Garvin County commissioners, a new grant opportunity has been created for counties across Oklahoma in 2021.
American Plant Product and Services has donated $5,000 matching up to $500/accepted grant applicants.
This grant is entitled the “Community Beautification Grant.”
With this in mind the beautification projects could range from community flower gardens to revitalizing current landscape sites.
Upon receiving one of the $500 matching fund grants Garvin County 4-H members will begin work on the west side annex of the Garvin County Courthouse.
They will be working alongside the commissioners in order to make sure that this is a sustainable and easily maintained area. It is also a goal to make sure that it is aesthetically pleasing to visitors to the courthouse.
Landscaping designs have not been laid to paper at this time, however plans are being made to correct and add items to the existing beds
In 2002 Garvin County 4-H members took to the courthouse lawn to plant an Oklahoma Red Bud tree in memoriam to those that were lost on 9/11/2001.
This tree grew to become a large part of the west annex. In 2019 straight line winds that came through the area demolished the tree. Replacement of the tree is in these plans. Other varieties of hearty and decorative shrubs are in these plans as well.
Removal of other items, along with removal of the gravel that is currently found at the base of trees and in the flower beds, will be removed.
“We are looking forward to adding to the newness of the courthouse with these landscaping ideas. We are very thankful that Garvin County was chosen as a recipient of this grant,” said Tracie Mullendore, Garvin County OSU Extension program assistant.
“Without the support of the American Plant Product and Services, Inc., the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation, along with our own Garvin County commissioners, this project would more than likely not happen.”
“We have had this in our sights for a very long time, it was just timing! I had heard about the grant earlier on just knowing that it was a beautification grant and none of the particulars. I knew right then that I had to get on this as soon as possible knowing that this project was something we had been looking to do since I was here in 2014.
“I was very excited knowing that the commissioners were on board with us, assisting in any way possible for the completion of this project; maybe moving on to other areas at a later date.”
