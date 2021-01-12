Garvin County has been chosen to receive $9,222 in funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
This is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, Salvation Army and the United Way.
The local board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The board here is made up of the Garvin County Commissioners, Salvation Army, Delta Community Action, Ministerial Alliance, Samaritans, Catholic Charities, United Way, DHS, American Red Cross and others.
They are responsible for determining how the Phase 38 funds will be distributed among the local food program agencies.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary non-profit or units of government.
• Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
• If they are a private voluntary organization, must have voluntary board.
Public or private qualifying agencies are urged to apply for emergency food funds.
To apply please contact Angela Curlee at the Garvin County Commissioners' Office located in the Garvin County Courthouse, 405-238-2685, by Friday, Jan. 22. There will be a meeting on Monday, Jan. 25 to review the applicants and decide who will receive funding.
Emergency food and shelter funds have previously been distributed though the Garvin County Commissioners to Delta Community Action and The Samaritans.
These agencies have been responsible for providing assistance with essential energy bills and food for needy families during the 2020 calendar year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.