Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.