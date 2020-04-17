The Cresap Family Foundation in Oklahoma City approved emergency grants this week totaling $235,000 to assist local agencies with immediate needs, focusing on food, shelter and support for nonprofit consulting in northeast Oklahoma.
“Our family has always supported nonprofits as they fill gaps across our state,” said John Cresap, president of the Cresap Family Foundation.
“During this unprecedented time, we see alarming gaps, and as a board we agreed unanimously that we wanted to act quickly to assist with some of our community’s most vital necessities.”
Grants have been provided to The Regional Food Bank ($50,000), 211 ($25,000), United Way of Central Oklahoma ($100,000), The Homeless Alliance ($25,000), Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits ($5,000), DOCServices ($10,000), Mary Martha Outreach ($10,000) and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods ($10,000).
All funds are for immediate use to address COVID-19 related issues.
“We are watching our fellow Oklahomans come together and we are especially appreciative of the hard-working staff at our nonprofit partners, who are feeding, housing and supporting those who need extra help and hope during this hard time,” said Cresap.
In its sixth year, the Cresap Family Foundation is committed to improving quality of life for Oklahomans and beyond through the support of programs impacting youth and families, health and wellness, education, arts and humanities and animal welfare.
Denny, Gail and John Cresap established the foundation following the sale of the family’s business, Premium Beers of Oklahoma, one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributorships in the country. A desire to give back to the communities that had supported Premium Beers of Oklahoma for 44 years resulted in the foundation’s creation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.