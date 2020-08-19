Dear Editor
On July 10th, my wife, Pam, fell badly injuring her head. I took her to the Arbuckle Hospital ER and later that evening she was transferred to OU Medical Center.
A couple of days after OU released her to go home, I noticed she was not doing any better and immediately took her back to Arbuckle Hospital. It was during this second trip to the Arbuckle ER that my son and I were introduced to Dr. Teresa Lynn and nurse, LaRhonda.
Over the next 26 days, Dr. Lynn, nurse LaRhonda and many other nurses, aides, and physical therapist took tremendous care of Pam making sure she was comfortable and attempted every opportunity to get my wife better in hopes she would recover and be able to go home.
They gave more than 100% to not just Pam, but to myself and my son. The nurses always expressed care and concern for us in making sure we were eating, or if they could order us food when they placed their meal orders while on shift.
The expression of genuine care went beyond their scope of duties, even into their off duty hours. Towards the end of Pam’s life, when we all began to acknowledge that she would not be coming home, Dr. Lynn took time during her off duty hours to come back to the hospital to visit with me on a day that my son and I had missed seeing Dr. Lynn.
It was in the evening hours, and she had been home painting when the nurses notified her that I was back at the hospital, Dr. Lynn made a special trip back to the hospital to visit with me. She explained with great compassion how the end was near and how she could make my wife’s last moments more comfortable. Dr. Lynn’s care went beyond Pam’s medical needs, she sought peace for my wife’s final hours by offering prayer.
When she asked if she could pray for Pam, I immediately said yes. Dr. Lynn took Pam’s and I took my wife’s other hand and Dr. Lynn prayed over her. Shortly thereafter, my wonderful wife of 51 years passed away.
Dr. Lynn, the nurses, aids, physical therapist and all who helped Pam, my son and I through that time in our lives were an absolute blessing to us. Arbuckle Hospital, Dr. Lynn, nurse LaRhonda and the many, many others whose names we have not mentioned are truly the best kept secret in Oklahoma. They are caring, kind and compassionate people whom we are deeply grateful were with us during this time.
To everyone who supported Jeff and I during Pam’s hospitalization and passing, with your prayers, texts and phone calls of concern, to the cards, food, flowers and attending her funeral services-we express our heartfelt gratitude.
Everyone’s love and support helped ease us through the painful process of losing a wonderful lady that we deeply loved.
We’d also like to express our deepest appreciation to a wonderful Christian man, Keith Huitt, for performing Pam’s funeral. Your words gave Jeff and I such peace and comfort.
To DeArman’s Funeral Home-Joe, you and your team were so supportive, patient and kind to us with the planning and overseeing of Pam’s service and we thank you all so very much for doing such a wonderful job.
To each and every one of you, thank you all again. Love to you all.
Sincerely, Sam Myers, Jeff Myers & family
Wynnewood
